Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

