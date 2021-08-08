FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires $119,200.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00.

NYSE:FST opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FAST Acquisition by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.