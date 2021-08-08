FibroGen (FGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $13.73 on Friday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

