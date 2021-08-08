Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

