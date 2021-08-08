Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,220 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.32 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

