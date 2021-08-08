Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $8,878,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $6,366,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,759,000.

XTN stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $92.58.

