Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $406,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 276,353 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.