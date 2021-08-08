Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $283.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.