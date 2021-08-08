Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $138.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

