Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 51,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,714.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,513.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

