FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 87,618 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

