First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.90.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

