First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.60

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 7755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,771,000 after buying an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,760,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

