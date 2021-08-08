First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.85% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

