Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

