Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $200.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.