FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $275.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FLT opened at $267.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.71. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after buying an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

