FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.05. 821,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.64.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.