FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.05. 821,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
