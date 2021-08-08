FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $13.04

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.96. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 50 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on FLNG. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $730.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 585,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

