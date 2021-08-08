Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%.

NYSE:FND traded down $7.26 on Friday, hitting $119.63. 1,314,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,073. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

