Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

FND stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.81.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,606,000 after buying an additional 141,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,592 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

