Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $7.26 on Friday, hitting $119.63. 1,314,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,073. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.