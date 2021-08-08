Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 1,727,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,962. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

