Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 1,727,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,962. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.