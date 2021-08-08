Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. Fluidigm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.57. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

