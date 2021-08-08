Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.78. Fluor shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 8,509 shares traded.
The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.91.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
