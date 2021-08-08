Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $17.78. Fluor shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 8,509 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter worth $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 406.9% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fluor by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.91.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.