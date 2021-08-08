Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

