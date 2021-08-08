Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,475. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.19. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

