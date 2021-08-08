Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FC. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FC opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $521.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.76. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

