Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.57.

FRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE FRO opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 95,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Frontline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

