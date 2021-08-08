FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

