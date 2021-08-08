Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Posts Earnings Results

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Funko updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.060-$1.190 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.06-1.19 EPS.

Shares of FNKO traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $18.83. 1,954,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,456 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.