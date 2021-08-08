FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.67 on Friday. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

FF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on FutureFuel from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

