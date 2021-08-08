FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

TSE APS opened at C$3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$317.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 20.88 and a current ratio of 21.26.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$63,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at C$101,991.60.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

