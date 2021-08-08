FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 8.41%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLF. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after buying an additional 59,314 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 571,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after buying an additional 188,287 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

