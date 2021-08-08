FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $13.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

NYSE PXD opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 730,485 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $118,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

