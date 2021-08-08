FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Lifted by Analyst

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ENI in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get ENI alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of E stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.