FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CPSI stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $499.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock valued at $886,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

