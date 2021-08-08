Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLMD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 169,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

