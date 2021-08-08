Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

GLPEY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 17,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,089. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

