Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Insider Acquires £1,789.65 in Stock

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) insider Robeson Reeves bought 97 shares of Gamesys Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,789.65 ($2,338.19).

GYS opened at GBX 1,844 ($24.09) on Friday. Gamesys Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,002 ($13.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,005 ($26.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,849.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

