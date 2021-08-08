GeoDB 1-Day Volume Tops $75,157.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $75,157.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.00820586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00098790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00039532 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,037,098 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

