Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.46.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.05. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.86%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.