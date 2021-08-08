Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives $23.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 106,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,401. The stock has a market cap of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,154.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

