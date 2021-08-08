Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $379.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.41. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

