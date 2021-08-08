Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 362,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,235. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $665,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

