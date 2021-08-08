Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

GSAT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

GSAT opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

