Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $80.49 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

