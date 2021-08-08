GoChain (GO) Reaches Market Cap of $25.82 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, GoChain has traded 12% higher against the dollar. GoChain has a total market cap of $25.82 million and approximately $397,678.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bismuth (BIS) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000094 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,142,623,852 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,748,860 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

