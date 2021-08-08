GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $135,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 1,037,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

