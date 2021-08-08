GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.02. 75,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 782,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.10 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of C$854.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.03.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

